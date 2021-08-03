New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DEL82 ARMY-COPTER-LD CRASH Army helicopter crashes into Ranjit Sagar Dam lake Kathua/Chandigarh: An Army helicopter crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to launch a massive search operation to trace the missing, an official said.

DEL46 UP-RAJBHAR-LD BJP SBSP chief Rajbhar says party can support BJP if its CM nominee is from backward caste Lucknow (UP): Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, who leads a front of small parties in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday said his outfit will ally with the BJP if it picks a backward caste leader as its chief minister candidate for next year's assembly polls. DES54 UP-VIRUS-CASES Uttar Pradesh records 65 fresh Covid cases, 2 new deaths Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh's Covid tally rose to 17,08,562 with 65 fresh cases, while two new fatalities took the death toll to 22,765, a bulletin by the Health Department said on Tuesday.

DEL77 RJ-CONG-SHIVAKUMAR Raj Cabinet reshuffle: After Selja, DK Shivakumar makes quick trip to Jaipur Jaipur: After Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday met Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot here in the run-up to an expected reshuffle of the state Cabinet. DES21 RJ-RAIN-DEATHS Rajasthan: 3 children die after two vehicles swept away in water currents Jaipur: Three children died after two vehicles were swept away in strong water currents following rains in Rajasthan's Sawaimadhopur and Tonk, police said on Tuesday.

DES16 HP-CM SFJ-THREAT Security up for key politicians; every resident should hoist Tricolour: CM Thakur on SFJ threat Shimla: The security has been tightened ahead of Independence Day for key politicians in Himachal Pradesh after a threat from a pro-Khalistan outfit that it won’t allow them to hoist the Tricolour, said CM Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday.

DES45 HP-LAHAUL-LD-FARMERS Unable to take crops to 'mandis' due to damaged roads, farmers in Lahaul-Spiti a worried lot Shimla: With roads and bridges damaged after heavy rains and landslides last week, over 1,500 farmers in Lahaul-Spiti’s Udaipur are a worried lot as they are not be able to take their crops to ''mandis'' this year.

DES59 PB-SAD-PROMISES SAD promises free power up to 400 units, quota for youth in private jobs Chandigarh: The SAD on Tuesday promised free power up to 400 units per month for all households and 75 per cent quota for the state youth in private sector jobs if the party's alliance comes to power in Punjab next year.

DES34 UKD-VIRUS-CURFRW Night curfew, other Covid-related curbs in Uttarakhand extended till August 10 Dehradun: Night curfew and other Covid-related curbs in Uttarakhand have been extended for a week till August 10 without any further relaxation despite a fall in positive cases.

DES44 UKD-LANDSLIDE Stretch of Gangotri NH caves in following landslide, traffic diverted Uttarkashi: A stretch of Gangotri national highway caved in on Tuesday following a landslide triggered by heavy rains disrupting vehicular traffic along the route.

DES46 HR-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: 26 fresh cases, 2 deaths in Haryana Chandigarh: Haryana on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related fatalities, bringing the toll to 9,641, while 26 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 7,69,982, according to a bulletin.

