Opposition's conduct an 'insult' to Parliament: PM Modi at BJP meet; TMC MP's 'papri chaat' remark sparks row

With no let up in protests by opposition MPs in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday deprecated their conduct like tearing of papers and hurling ''derogatory'' remarks at the government comparing the speedy passage of bills to making 'papri chaat', and accused them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution.

Briefing reporters on Modi's speech at the BJP parliamentary party meeting amid the prolonged stand-off between the government and the opposition, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister expressed anger at the conduct of some opposition members and noted that those who tore papers and threw it around have remained unrepentant.

This shows their arrogance, Modi said, and asked his party members to maintain restraint.

Parliament proceedings have descended into chaos since the Monsoon session commenced on July 19 with the opposition sticking to their demand on a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row and the farmers' issues. While the opposition is insisting on a structured debate on the Pegasus row in the presence of the prime minister or Home Minister Amit Shah, the government has maintained that the Pegasus row was a non-issue.

While Santunu Sen of the TMC had torn the statement of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the Pegasus issue in the Rajya Sabha on July 22, several opposition members had torn papers in the Lok Sabha and threw it in the air and towards the Chair.

A tweet of TMC leader Derek O'Brien criticising the manner of bills' passage in Parliament also drew Modi's ire, Joshi and another Union minister V Muraleedharan told reporters, without naming the TMC member.

''In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill. Passing legislation or making papri chaat!'' the TMC leader had tweeted.

Such comments are ''derogatory'' to the parliamentary procedure and the esteem of elected representatives, Muraleedharan said quoting Modi.

Joshi said the prime minister was anguished over the comment and found it ''insulting to the people who elect MPs''.

The conduct of the opposition is an ''insult'' to Parliament and the Constitution, Joshi said, quoting the prime minister. Modi accused them of having ''undemocratic'' attitude and said they are not keen on meaningful debates.

The prime minister, Joshi said, reiterated the government's stand for constructive and rich debates.

Tuesday was the eleventh consecutive working day when both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya sabha witnessed repeated disruptions during which some Bills were passed like in the previous days. The two Houses were again adjourned for the day several hours ahead of the scheduled time with the opposition unrelenting on their protests.

An unfazed O'Brien told reporters his intention was to use a cultural idiom to connect with the people over the serious issue, and asked if the prime minister would be happier if he used the word ''dhokla'' instead. Dhokla is a popular Gujarati snack.

He stressed that the real issue was the hurried passing of bills in both the Houses without any discussions, and even went on to claim that the prime minister's reaction showed that the ''TMC is setting the agenda''.

The MP and his Lok Sabha colleague Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar later served 'chaat' to mediapersons and even had their share of the savoury snack.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged both the government and the opposition to collectively resolve the stalemate in Parliament.

It is learnt that Naidu also discussed the stand-off with Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge after the first adjournment of the House on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Naidu held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister Pralhad Joshi and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal on Monday evening.

The sources added that Naidu has urged both the opposition and the government to sit together and work out an amicable solution.

Moving the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021, for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government was ready to respond to any queries raised by members on bills laid in the House.

Critical of the Opposition, Sitharaman said the ''constitutional impasse'' in Parliament was ''not correct''.

She also said it was unfortunate that nothing is being done to stop the din in the House.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and RSP MP N K Premchandran said that bills should not be passed when the House is not in order and there should be a proper debate before their passage.

Outside Parliament, the Congress said the Opposition has shown a new resolve and determination in standing united in its fight against the government and Tuesday's breakfast meeting of their leaders is a ''trailer'' ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Claiming the support of almost the entire Opposition, the Congress said it was a historic day as the parties came together setting aside any differences and said the unity will remain, despite attempts by the ruling BJP to digress and divide.

''In a way, it is a historic day and the beginning of the picture to come in 2024. It is actually a historic day because this is the trailer for 2024,'' Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told reporters after the meeting.

Leaders of at least 15 opposition parties attended the breakfast meeting convened by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Constitution Club here.

The meeting showed the new resolve, direction, momentum, determination and grit of the entire Opposition to stand in unison against the Modi government, Singhvi said, adding that it will not be deterred by anything.

The BJP on its part accused Rahul Gandhi of indulging in ''gimmicks'' for cheap publicity, and alleged that the opposition has resorted to ''rant and run'' tactics to hijack parliamentary proceedings and defame the government.

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the deputy leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said opposition members have been outdoing each other in disrupting Parliament's proceedings to project themselves as the leader of the anti-BJP grouping.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Rahul Gandhi is mostly concerned about cheap publicity through gimmicks like driving tractor or riding cycle and does not take the legislature seriously.

Several opposition MPs led by Rahul Gandhi later cycled from the meeting venue to nearby Parliament House to highlight the issue of fuel price hike. Some, who could not cycle, walked down the short distance.

''They have no real issue and do these things to be in news. This is the first time we are seeing that the government wants to debate issues in Parliament while the opposition does not,'' Baluni said.

Naqvi said the opposition is engaging in ''rant and run'' tactics.

They are not allowing Parliament to function and then defames the government outside it, he said.

In their ''Modi-bashing'', the opposition has been resorting to ''India-bashing'', he alleged.

