Oppn show of unity at Rahul's breakfast meet

Opposition parties on Tuesday put up a united show of strength at a meeting here with the Congress terming it as ''historic'' and a ''trailer'' ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The breakfast meeting hosted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was attended by over 100 MPs of Congress and 15 other opposition parties in a rare display of unity seen after a long time. Several opposition MPs led by Gandhi later cycled to Parliament to highlight the issue of fuel price hike. Some who could not cycle walked down to Parliament from Constitution Club, the venue of the meeting.

Apart from the Congress, MPs of several opposition parties including Trinamool Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, DMK, CPI-M, CPI, RJD and Samajwadi Party attended the meeting.

Leaders of JMM, JKNC besides IUML, RSP, KCM, LJD and RSP were also present at the meeting.

While leaders of 17 opposition parties were invited, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not attend.

Trinamool Congress, which had skipped the last meeting of Opposition leaders by Gandhi, was represented, but its main floor leaders were absent.

Several opposition leaders spoke at the meeting and the stress was on unity of the opposition and strengthen it further while leaving aside differences if any.

Addressing the meeting, Gandhi said the opposition represent 60 per cent of the votes of this country but is treated by the government as if they represent nobody. ''When the government shuts us up in Parliament, they are not just humiliating us as MPs but they are humiliating the voice of the people of India and the majority voice of India. ''The single motive to invite you is that we unite this force. When all this voice unites, the more powerful this voice will become and the more difficult it will become for the BJP and RSS to suppress this voice,'' Gandhi said at the meeting.

''We should remember the foundation of unity and it is important that now we start to come up with the principles of the foundations of this unity,'' he told the opposition leaders.

He said by trying to silence the Opposition, the Modi government is trying to silence the voice of almost 60 percent of our country.

''But we stand together as a united opposition and we will not allow anyone to drown out our voice. I'm grateful to all the leaders who took the time to attend today's meeting,'' Gandhi later said in an Instagram post.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition stands united and will continue to fight this government together.

''The government is not responding to our request. Nobody in the government is listening. So we have decided to get together. The opposition is united and we are all together,'' he said, debunking reports of any division in the opposition.

He later said when representatives of the 60 per cent people want a discussion, the government should agree.

''We are not nautanki, we are fighting against the government spying on us,''he later said after the BJP termed the opposition meet as 'nautanki'.

Claiming the entire Opposition was united, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said, ''In a way, it is a historic day and the beginning of the picture to come in 2024. It is actually a historic day because this is the trailer for 2024.'' The Congress leader, however, side-stepped questions on the issue of leadership among the opposition parties, saying it was not discussed and is not of relevance today. He said the issue is being used as a digression by the BJP in its bid to create division and fissures within the Opposition.

''We will proceed unitedly without fear and deterrence, be it (the) Pegasus (snooping controversy), be it this terrible price rise, be it the farmers' issue, be it any number of fundamental governance issues.'' CPI leader Binoy Viswam said the leaders decided to focus on people's issues like price rise, farmers issues and ''it was decided that we would have one united platform to oppose this government's anti people policies.

''It was a broad based meeting of the Opposition members. We are one voice on the Pegasus issue and it was unanimous that we all must fight together,'' he said.

Besides Gandhi, senior Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal, Anand Sharma and P Chidambaram were present at the meeting. The meeting comes amid continued standoff between the opposition and the government over the Pegasus snooping issue with the opposition demanding a discussion in Parliament and a Supreme Court monitored probe in the matter.

The government is, however, saying that this is a non-issue and does not want it to be discussed in Parliament.

Among the leaders who attended the meeting were Saugata Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, Mohua Moitra (TMC), Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena), Manoj Jha (RJD), Kanimozhi (DMK) and Ram Gopal Yadav (SP).

After the meeting, many leaders of opposition parties cycled to Parliament from Constitution Club to highlight the high fuel prices and express their solidarity with the people who are suffering due to the high fuel prices.

''As far as fuel prices are concerned, the people of India are struggling and if we cycle from here to Parliament, it will have an impact,'' Gandhi said.

