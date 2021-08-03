Left Menu

Indian authorities turn down Pak request for travel of India-based foreign journalists via Wagah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 21:43 IST
Indian authorities turn down Pak request for travel of India-based foreign journalists via Wagah
  • Country:
  • India

A request by Pakistan to allow a group of five India-based foreign journalists to travel to Islamabad through Wagah has been declined by Indian authorities as border crossing is virtually closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

It is learnt that Pakistan planned to take the journalists for interactions with top political leadership and senior officials on the overall situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has been trying to influence the international narrative on its role in Afghanistan in the face of mounting criticism of Islamabad by the Afghan government for allegedly continuing with its support to the Taliban.

At a regional connectivity conference in Tashkent last month, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani hit out at Pakistan for the influx of foreign terrorists into Afghanistan from that country. In presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, he also criticised Islamabad for failing to do enough to influence the Taliban to seriously engage in the peace talks.

One of the persons familiar with the development said the visit was planned from August 3 to 7.

A group of Afghan journalists visited Pakistan last month and they had interacted with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The Wagah border crossing point was initially closed for few weeks in March last year and subsequently, the restriction was extended. It is now closed for all other categories of travellers except diplomats and some others.

Currently, flight services between India and Pakistan are also suspended due to the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021