Bommai meets Nadda, second time in two days

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday met BJP president J P Nadda for the second time in two days and the two leaders are understood to have given finishing touches to the keenly-awaited expansion of the state cabinet.

There is also speculation that the oath-taking ceremony could take place as early on Wednesday evening given the Covid situation and floods in some parts of the state.

According to sources, Bommai met Nadda in Parliament for about half an hour and finalised the list of new ministers to be inducted in the cabinet.

He also met Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on this issue.

The sources further said the party central leadership is believed to have approved 20-25 new ministers from the two-three draft lists submitted by the chief minister, balancing regional and social representation.

Serious discussions were held on not to have deputy chief ministers this time, they added.

Earlier in the day, Bommai paid a courtesy visit to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. He also met BJP Karnataka unit-in-charge Arun Singh.

Bommai was to return back to Bengaluru after getting the green signal for the cabinet expansion. He also discussed state railway projects at Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi's residence here in presence of the Railway Minister and state MPs are present in the meeting.

Bommai took oath as the chief minister on July 28 after the resignation of his predecessor B S Yediyurappa on July 26.

He is the lone member in the government.

