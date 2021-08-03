Left Menu

Officials not doing people's work will be taught a lesson, warns Guj BJP MLA

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-08-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 22:00 IST
Six-time Gujarat BJP MLA Madhu Shrivastav on Tuesday said he would teach a lesson to those government officials who refuse to do the legitimate work of people.

Madhu Shrivastav, legislator from Waghodia in Vadodara district, was speaking at a state government event in Padra.

He told people at the event that he would try his best to get their work done and asked them to ensure victory for the BJP from the area in the Assembly polls.

