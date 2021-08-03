Left Menu

U.S. Congress to honor officers who fought Capitol attackers

President Joe Biden commemorated the two officers https://www.reuters.com/world/us/officer-who-responded-us-capitol-attack-is-third-die-by-suicide-2021-08-02 whose suicides were disclosed, saying in a Twitter post: "They were American heroes." Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Jan. 6, following a fiery speech in which he repeated his false claims of election fraud.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 22:12 IST
U.S. Congress to honor officers who fought Capitol attackers
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Congress on Tuesday agreed to award Congressional Gold Medals to police officers who fought rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the day after authorities disclosed that two more of those officers had died by suicide. The honor would go to members of the Capitol Police and Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department who fought with a mob of hundreds of Donald Trump supporters attempting to overturn his election defeat.

"Awarding the Congressional Gold Medal is a way to commemorate their sacrifice and make sure that the truth of Jan. 6 is recognized and remembered forever," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on the chamber's floor. President Joe Biden commemorated the two officers https://www.reuters.com/world/us/officer-who-responded-us-capitol-attack-is-third-die-by-suicide-2021-08-02 whose suicides were disclosed, saying in a Twitter post: "They were American heroes."

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Jan. 6, following a fiery speech in which he repeated his false claims of election fraud. Four people died on the day of the violence. A Capitol Police officer attacked by protesters died the following day. The two police suicides announced on Monday raised to four the number of officers who later took their own lives.

More than 100 officers were injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021