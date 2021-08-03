QUOTES-Reactions to report Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, broke laws

Politicians and former aides responded to the news of the New York attorney general's finding that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated federal and state laws while creating a "climate of fear" in the workplace. Here are some of their statements and social media posts:

CHARLOTTE BENNETT, A FORMER CUOMO AIDE WHO MADE SOME OF THE ALLEGATIONS INVESTIGATED, ON TWITTER "Resign, @NYGovCuomo." DEBRA KATZ, ATTORNEY FOR CHARLOTTE BENNETT, ON TWITTER "Governor Cuomo must step down. These findings — which confirmed what our client Charlotte Bennett reported — are damning and are supported by extensive evidence. He repeatedly broke the law. He must go."

ANA LISS, A FORMER CUOMO STAFFER WHO MADE SOME OF THE ALLEGATIONS INVESTIGATED, ON TWITTER "Thank you, thank you to everyone who expressed support out loud and in whispers. For hugs and hand squeezes and texts. Thank you." NEW YORK REPUBLICAN STATE COMMITTEE ON FACEBOOK "Andrew Cuomo must resign immediately and face justice for his crimes." CARL HEASTIE, SPEAKER OF NEW YORK ASSEMBLY, IN A STATEMENT "The details provided by the victims are gut-wrenching. Our hearts go out to all the individuals who have had to endure this horrible experience. The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office."

NEW YORK STATE ASSEMBLYMAN RON KIM, A DEMOCRAT WHO HAS BEEN CRITICAL OF CUOMO, ON TWITTER "I have been asked for statements today but today is not about what I have to say. Today is about the brave women. We have much more work ahead but today brave women are heard loud and clear."

