Rajasthan govt allows entry to Ambagarh Fort temple

The Rajasthan government has allowed people to visit a temple situated in Jaipurs Ambagarh Fort from Wednesday, days after a dispute over the removal of a saffron flag atop the fort by members of the Meena community.The entry to the temple was banned last month.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-08-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 22:27 IST
The entry to the temple was banned last month. The removal of the flag had led to a dispute between the Meena community and Hindu outfits, following which security was tightened around the fort. The temple is visited by the Meena community, members of which had accused Hindu outfits of tempering with their culture.

However, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Meena along with his supporters reached the fort's rear wall on Sunday morning by walking through hilly terrain during night hours and unfurled a tribal flag. The BJP leader had demanded that people should be allowed to visit the temple. “People will be allowed to visit the temple and offer prayers from 8 am to 4 pm from Wednesday,” said Rahul Prakash, Additional Commissioner of the Jaipur police.

Welcoming the decision, Kirori Meena said the state government has respected public sentiments.

He said his wife Golma Devi will go to the temple with hundreds of supporters on Wednesday.

