Maha governor encroaching on rights of state govt: Minister Malik

Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday claimed Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is trying to create two power centres and encroaching on rights of the state government, remarks that reflect another episode in the tussle between the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition and the Raj Bhavan.

Malik said Koshyari inaugurated some projects without communicating about them to the state government.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The Maharashtra governor is trying to create two power centres in the state, where powers are delegated to chief minister after he takes oath. He has also gone ahead with inauguration of some state projects without communicating about them to the state government." The senior NCP minister, who holds the minority development portfolio, said the governor is not only touring the state but also holding meetings with district collectors and seeking information about various government works.

''If he needs to know something, he can always write to the chief secretary for the same,'' said Malik, whose party NCP is a key constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The opposition BJP took strong objection to Malik's criticism of the governor.

Malik, chief spokesperson of the NCP, accused the governor of stepping onto the state government's domain.

The state cabinet, at its meeting on Tuesday, expressed disappointment over the governor's actions, the minister said.

"Bhagat Singh Koshyari is no longer a chief minister...he is a governor now. Did he forget it? He should not be encroaching on rights of the Maharashtra government,'' the minister.

Koshyari had earlier served as chief minister of Uttarakhand.

Malik took exception to Koshyari's plan to inaugurate two hostels in Nanded district later this week.

"The governor is going to inaugurate two hostels constructed by the state minority development department (headed by Malik) in Nanded district. The state government should inaugurate it, instead governor is going to do it. He is on Nanded district tour on August 5 and 6," said the minister.

Malik said intervention by the governor, who assumed office in September 2019 when the BJP was in power, is nothing new for the MVA government, formed in November that year.

"The governor is also going to hold review meetings with district collector (of Nanded). His intervention is not a new thing for the state government," he said.

As per the Constitution, the President delegates powers to governors. On behalf of the governor, the chief minister and his cabinet run the affairs of the state, but here the governor is encroaching on state's rights, Malik claimed.

Koshyari had also held review meetings during the earlier phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Pravin Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, hit out at Malik for his critical comments against Koshyari.

"Nawab Malik should spend more time in the district of which he is the guardian minister instead of criticising the state governor. Constitutionally, governor's post is more crucial than that of the post of chief minister. Malik may not be aware of it,'' Darekar said.

The BJP leader said there was nothing wrong in the governor visiting universities and attending their functions.

"The governor is also the chancellor of every state-run university. There is nothing wrong in Koshyari visiting any university or attending any function there," he said.

"Malik is a state minister and he should focus on flood relief works," Darekar said. In the past too, the MVA government and the Governor have clashed on a number of issues, including nomination of members to the Maharashtra Legislature Council and reopening of places of worship during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)