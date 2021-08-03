Left Menu

TMC activists stage protests across Bengal against 'attack' on Abhishek's convoy in Tripura

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-08-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 22:40 IST
  • India

Trinamool Youth Congress activists staged protests in various parts of West Bengal on Tuesday against the alleged attack on the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's convoy in BJP-ruled Tripura.

Banerjee, the Diamond Harbour MP and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleged that his convoy was attacked in Tripura on Monday by BJP workers.

TMC activists staged demonstrations at Panihati in North 24 Parganas, Bardhaman town in Purba Bardhaman district, Jalpaiguri and elsewhere in the state, police said.

Party workers shouted slogans and burnt tyres in Jalpaiguri, and sported 'Khela Hobe' tee shirts and carried posters denouncing the alleged attack.

In Bardhaman, TMC members blocked a portion of the Grand Trunk Road and staged a protest. Similar demonstrations also took place in other parts of the state.

Senior TMC leader and state minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said that the party will continue democratically protesting the ''audacious attack'' on Banerjee.

''The attack shows that the ground is slowly slipping from under the feet of the BJP government in Tripura and people of the northeastern state are gravitating towards the TMC,'' he said.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told PTI that he will be visiting Tripura on Wednesday.

BJP MLA and the party's Mahila Morcha state chief Agnimitra Paul said that while no attack can be supported, she said, ''Abhishek Banerjee did not oppose the attack on the convoy of BJP national president J P Nadda in December last year.'' PTI SUS ACD ACD

