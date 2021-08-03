Goyal to take charge as Parbhani collector: Malik

The appointment of IAS officer Anchal Goyal as Parbhani district collector has not been cancelled and she will be soon asked to take charge, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said on Tuesday.

Goyal had met him before then collector Deepak Muglikar's retirement on July 31 and he had asked her to take charge, but some ''public representatives'' had objected to her new posting, the minister said.

Malik, an NCP leader, is also the guardian minister of Parbhani in central Maharashtra.

'I discussed the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and told him that the charge should be given to the officer who has been (already) appointed. He agreed with me,'' he added.

BJP MLA Meghana Sakore Bordikar tweeted that this was a ''victory'' of people.

Activist Madhuri Kshirsagar also welcomed the minister's announcement, calling it a ''defeat'' of politicians. Rajya Sabha member Fauzia Khan said that Goyal's appointment will end the ''legacy of corruption'' in Parbhani.

''I have faith and expectation that the legacy of corruption and percentage (a reference to the practice to taking `commission' from contractors) will end. I am happy that Parbhani residents agitated. Small changes bring bigger success,'' she added.

