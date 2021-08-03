Left Menu

Goyal to take charge as Parbhani collector: Malik

He agreed with me, he added.BJP MLA Meghana Sakore Bordikar tweeted that this was a victory of people.Activist Madhuri Kshirsagar also welcomed the ministers announcement, calling it a defeat of politicians. I am happy that Parbhani residents agitated. Small changes bring bigger success, she added.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 03-08-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 23:06 IST
Goyal to take charge as Parbhani collector: Malik
  • Country:
  • India

The appointment of IAS officer Anchal Goyal as Parbhani district collector has not been cancelled and she will be soon asked to take charge, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said on Tuesday.

Goyal had met him before then collector Deepak Muglikar's retirement on July 31 and he had asked her to take charge, but some ''public representatives'' had objected to her new posting, the minister said.

Malik, an NCP leader, is also the guardian minister of Parbhani in central Maharashtra.

'I discussed the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and told him that the charge should be given to the officer who has been (already) appointed. He agreed with me,'' he added.

BJP MLA Meghana Sakore Bordikar tweeted that this was a ''victory'' of people.

Activist Madhuri Kshirsagar also welcomed the minister's announcement, calling it a ''defeat'' of politicians. Rajya Sabha member Fauzia Khan said that Goyal's appointment will end the ''legacy of corruption'' in Parbhani.

''I have faith and expectation that the legacy of corruption and percentage (a reference to the practice to taking `commission' from contractors) will end. I am happy that Parbhani residents agitated. Small changes bring bigger success,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021