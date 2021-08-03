Left Menu

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Schumer, Sen. Gillibrand call for Cuomo resignation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 23:22 IST
U.S. Senate Democratic leader Schumer, Sen. Gillibrand call for Cuomo resignation
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, both New York Democrats, called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign on Tuesday after an investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women in violation of U.S. and state law.

"Today's report from the New York State Attorney General substantiated and corroborated the allegations of the brave women who came forward to share their stories -- and we commend the women for doing so," they said in a statement. "We continue to believe that the Governor should resign."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021