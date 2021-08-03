Left Menu

BJP losing confidence in Tripura; alternative combination involving Congress will win 2023 polls: TS Singh Deo

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 23:23 IST
Senior Congres leader TS Singh Deo. Image Credit: ANI
Senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo on Tuesday said BJP is losing confidence in Tripura and an alternative combination involving Congress Party will win the forthcoming 2023 Assembly elections. "The AICC has directed me to visit Tripura along with Avinash Pandey as observers. We went to Tripura to understand the current situation. BJP and TMC have been trying to break Congress there. TMC fought 2-3 polls there, but could not succeed. Since Congress and TMC are not in alliance in Tripura, it is natural for TMC to look for party expansion opportunities," Deo told ANI.

The Chhattisgarh Health Minister said: "BJP is losing confidence in Tripura. They attacked the convoy of a TMC leader. BJP did not get the majority in the Tribal area Development Council despite being in Power. In the 2023 assembly polls, BJP and Left Front will not win. An alternative combination will win and Congress will be part of that alternative combination." Deo's comment came a day after TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's visit to Tripura where he alleged that his convoy was allegedly attacked by BJP workers.

On Monday, addressing a press conference in Agartala, Banerjee appealed to supporters of other parties including the Left and Congress in the state to join the TMC to raise a strong voice of the Opposition against the BJP. Banerjee claimed several MLAs of Tripura are not only in contact with the TMC but also took part in meetings with them but he did not want to name them at the moment.

Last week seven senior Congress leaders from Tripura in including former minister Prakash Chandra Das joined the TMC. (ANI)

