Left Menu

White House calls Cuomo findings abhorrent, says Biden will address later

The White House on Tuesday called findings that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women "abhorrent" and said President Joe Biden would address the issue later in the day. Biden has previously said Cuomo should resign if the allegations were shown by an investigation to be true.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 00:09 IST
White House calls Cuomo findings abhorrent, says Biden will address later
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House on Tuesday called findings that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women "abhorrent" and said President Joe Biden would address the issue later in the day. New York's Attorney General Letitia James unveiled the results of an investigation earlier on Tuesday that showed Cuomo engaged in unwanted groping, kissing and hugging and made inappropriate comments to multiple women.

"I don't know that anyone could have watched this morning and not found the allegations to be abhorrent. I know I certainly did," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. Biden has previously said Cuomo should resign if the allegations were shown by an investigation to be true.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021