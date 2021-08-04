Left Menu

Pandemic delaying RIIN implementation, says Nagaland CM

Non-Naga indigenous certificates will also have to be given to those non-Naga inhabitants who have settled before statehood and residential certificate or domicile to those coming for business and investment in the state, he said.Only those whose names figure in the RIIN will be issued indigenous inhabitant certificates and all other certificates would become invalid after the final register is ready, the government had said earlier.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 04-08-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 00:37 IST
Pandemic delaying RIIN implementation, says Nagaland CM
  • Country:
  • India

The process for implementing the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) is held up as discussions with the civil society organisations are getting delayed because of the pandemic, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio informed the assembly on Tuesday.

The state government had in 2019 said that the RIIN, a register of all the indigenous inhabitants of Nagaland, is required to prevent issuance of indigenous inhabitant certificates to ineligible persons.

According to a notification of June 29 that year, the RIIN will help identify the citizens who settled in Nagaland prior to December 1, 1963, the day it became a full-fledged state.

The chief minister said that discussion with civil society organisations is delayed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and once proper deliberations with them are held, the report would be laid in the assembly for discussion. Replying to queries of Opposition leader T R Zeliang and MLA Kuzholuzo Nienu, Rio said that indigenous Naga people won’t have any problem if RIIN is implemented as the indigenous certificate issued by the respective village councils of their native village will prove one’s identity. Non-Naga indigenous certificates will also have to be given to those non-Naga inhabitants who have settled before statehood and residential certificate or domicile to those coming for business and investment in the state, he said.

Only those whose names figure in the RIIN will be issued indigenous inhabitant certificates and all other certificates would become invalid after the final register is ready, the government had said earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021