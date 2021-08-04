Tunisia's powerful union wants small cabinet, with experienced prime minister
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 04-08-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 01:05 IST
- Country:
- Tunisia
Tunisia's powerful UGTT union wants a small Cabinet, led by an experienced prime minister, who can give a positive message to Tunisians and international lenders, the union head said on Tuesday.
UGTT earlier on Tuesday urged President Kais Saied to rapidly announce a new government some nine days after he seized executive control in a move his opponents have called a coup.
