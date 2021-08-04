Left Menu

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi calls on New York's Cuomo to resign

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after an investigation found he sexually harassed 11 women. "Under Attorney General Letitia James, a comprehensive and independent investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo has been completed," Pelosi said in a statement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 01:49 IST
"Under Attorney General Letitia James, a comprehensive and independent investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo has been completed," Pelosi said in a statement. "As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth. Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign."

