White House set to announce revised eviction moratorium -sources
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2021 01:51 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 01:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a revised eviction moratorium on Tuesday after a prior government ban on evictions expired Saturday at midnight, two sources briefed on matter said.
Details were still being finalized and the new order comes as congressional Democrats urged the White House to take action. The New York Times and Washington Post reported the planned new order earlier.
