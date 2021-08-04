Left Menu

Biden says New York Governor Cuomo should resign

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 02:22 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign in light of the findings of an investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

"I think he should resign," he told reporters at the White House.

