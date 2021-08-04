Left Menu

Congress MPs give adjournment notices to discuss Pegasus issue in Lok Sabha

Amid the logjam over the 'Pegasus project' media report, several Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari on Wednesday gave adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha to discuss the issue.

Congress MPs give adjournment notices to discuss Pegasus issue in Lok Sabha
Amid the logjam over the 'Pegasus project' media report, several Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari on Wednesday gave adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha to discuss the issue. The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the Opposition parties to stay united to fight back the party in power at the Centre. He was addressing the breakfast meeting held by the Opposition parties. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged both the Central government and the Opposition leaders to collectively resolve the present stalemate in the Parliament.

For the last few days, the business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation. The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021, and will continue till August 13, 2021. (ANI)

