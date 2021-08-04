Malaysian PM Muhyiddin to give TV address amid calls to quit

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will address the nation at 1230 local time (0430 GMT), he said in a social media post, after a key ally withdrew support for the government and after calls for him to step down.

Muhyiddin has been under mounting pressure to quit after Malaysia's king last week issued a rare rebuke of a government moves to revoke emergency laws without his approval, an act the palace said ran counter to the constitution.

