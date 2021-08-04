Left Menu

CYMA demands probe into involvement of outside forces in Mizoram & Assam border skirmishes

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-08-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 10:49 IST
The central committee of Young Mizo Association or Central YMA (CYMA), the largest and most influential organisation in Mizoram, has demanded a probe into the alleged involvement of outside forces in the recent border skirmishes between Mizoram and Assam, a CYMA leader said.

CYMA president Vanlalruata said that the meeting of the organisation on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding a probe under the supervision of the Central government.

The demand came a day after a delegation of BJP MPs from the Northeast led by Union minister Kiren Rijiju met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submitted a memorandum in which they alleged that the border tension between Assam and Mizoram was fuelled by forces from outside.

The CYMA denied the allegation and said that it was a ''complete lie'', Vanlalruata said.

No MP from Mizoram was present in the delegation, the CYMA said.

The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention to resolve the boundary disputes among Northeastern states.

Earlier, the Assam government has linked the recent violent clash between police forces of two states to the handiwork of ''non-state actors'', who have been angered by the state government's massive crackdown on drug trafficking and restriction of transportation of cattle under the proposed Assam Cattle Protection legislation. However, Mizoram Home minister Lalchamliana had strongly refuted the allegation citing ''no responsible government could be hand-in-glove or influenced by outsiders.'' PTI COR RG RG

