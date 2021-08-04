Former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar takes oath as RS member
- Country:
- India
Former chief executive of Prasar Bharati and TMC leader Jawhar Sircar on Wednesday took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha.
He was elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament earlier this week.
Sircar took oath in Bengali and was greeted by thumping of desk by fellow MPs.
He signed the members' register and then greeted Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu with folded hands. Naidu too responded to his greetings.
Sircar also greeted other leaders in the House.
He was elected to Rajya Sabha on a seat left vacant after TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi joined the BJP before the recent West Bengal assembly elections.
Sircar, who was nominated to the Upper House by TMC, spent nearly 42 years in public service and is known as a vocal critic of the BJP government at the Centre.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after Opposition stalls proceedings over various issues including Pegasus snooping controversy.
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 1 PM amid uproar by opposition members.
Rajya Sabha to function normally after intervention of Naidu, Piyush Goyal
Rajya Sabha witnesses repeated adjournments
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid Opposition uproar