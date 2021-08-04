Prez, Home Minister greet Pondy CM on his birthday

President Ramnath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among those who greeted Chief Minister N Rangasamy as he turned 71 on Wednesday.

Speaker of Puducherry Assembly R Selvam, legislators and Ministers also wished Rangasamy, who is heading the AINRC-BJP coalition government in the union territory.

Rangasamy offered worship at a number of shrines and the birthday celebration by cadres of the AINRC was virtually a low key affair in view of prevailing pandemic situation, party sources said.

The party had already made an appeal to the cadres to avoid gathering at the residence of the Chief Minister. PTI COR ROH ROH

