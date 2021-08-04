Left Menu

Opposition slams Goa govt over move to reintroduce controversial bill in Assembly

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-08-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 13:19 IST
Opposition slams Goa govt over move to reintroduce controversial bill in Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition parties in Goa have criticised Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's decision to reintroduce a controversial bill on 'sons-of-the soil' in the next Assembly session, alleging that the state government has ''murdered democracy''.

Sawant, in his address to the people of Goa on Tuesday, said considering the public sentiments, the '''Bhumiputra Adhikarini Bill'' would be renamed as “the Bhumi Adhikarini Bill” and it would be reintroduced during the next Assembly session, to be held in the next two months.

Last week, the Goa assembly passed the Goa Bhumiputra Adhikarini Bill, 2021, that provides a mechanism to grant the ownership rights to 'bhumiputras' (sons-of-the soil) who are living in small housing units. The legislation in its present form drew flak from various quarters, following which Sawant said the bill would be kept open for suggestions from members of the public from August 4.

The CM had also said the bill was beneficial to Goans and rubbished suggestions by the opposition parties that it was aimed at pleasing the migrant vote bank.

However, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Digambar Kamat hit out at the government's decision.

''On day one of the last Assembly Session, I had said BJP Government has Murdered Democracy in the Temple of Democracy. The blatant lies of the @goacm stands exposed. Truth always prevails. #SatyamevJayate,'' the Congress leader tweeted on Tuesday.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai also criticised the government over its decision to reintroduce the bill.

“How infantile can you be @goacm? How can you change the name of a Bill after it's passed in the #Assembly, and then invite suggestions? Table it back in the House, @DrPramodPSawant, and withdraw it in toto! Changing the name will not help, change your intention!” he tweeted.

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar on Wednesday said the state government has once again showed its ''inability to govern'' by its flip-flop on the issue of the Bill.

“There was no need to hurry on the Bill. It should have been properly discussed before being passed in the House,” Dhavalikar said, adding that his party had always expressed apprehensions over the Bill.

NCP's Goa unit president Jose Philip D'Souza said the Bill should be properly discussed again in the House when it would be reintroduced.

''We hope the government won't rush as in the past,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021