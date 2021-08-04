Left Menu

Nadda to hold meeting with BJP MPs from Madhya Pradesh today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will meet the party's Parliamentarians from Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

BJP national president JP Nadda. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will meet the party's Parliamentarians from Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Constitution club today.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and state BJP chief VD Sharma will also be present at the meeting. The MPs are likely to be briefed on central schemes like the free food grain distribution drive scheduled to be held in the state under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana on August 7 and under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi on August 9.

Nadda is also scheduled to chair another meeting today where he will meet all general secretaries and presidents of morchas at the party headquarters in Delhi, said sources. Besides Nadda, 12 General Secretaries including Vinod Sonkar, Pankaja Munde, Anupam Hazra, Sunil Deodhar, Satya Kumar, Arvind Menon, Om Prakash Dhurve, Dr. Narendra Singh, Priya Rahatkar, Dr Alka Gurjar, and Vinod Tawde will be present at the meeting.

Earlier, on July 29, Nadda had held a meeting with BJP MPs from Kashi, Gorakhpur and Avadh and discussed the party's upcoming programmes and brainstorming ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections. Before this, on July 12, the BJP president had held a meeting with the party secretaries and discussed major problems in the states. (ANI)

