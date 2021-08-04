Par passes Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill amid din

Parliament on Wednesday passed the Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021 as Lok Sabha gave its approval amid uproar by the Opposition over Pegasus snooping row and the three central farm laws. The bill, which seeks to create the post of 'non-executive chairman' for the board, was cleared by Rajya Sabha last week.

As soon as the Lower House met again at 3.30 PM after repeated adjournments, Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, took up the Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was moved by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

However, the opposition members continued their protest on the Pegasus snooping row as well other matters.

Amid the din, the Bill was passed with a voice vote without debate. Tomar said the proposed legislation will benefit coconut farmers in different states. The Bill seeks to amend a Section of the Coconut Development Board Act, 1979 providing for the appointment of a non-executive chairman, a chief executive officer and an ex-officio joint secretary to the Government of India, in-charge of the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, as member of the board.

It also provides for the appointment of six members instead of the existing four members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)