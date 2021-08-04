Congress to launch campaign with slogan 'Kisne Bigada UP' ahead of Assembly Elections 2022

Uttar Pradesh Congress has decided to start a campaign for the state Assembly polls of 2022 to counter the ruling BJP government with the slogan "Kisne Bigada UP". The Congress party has planned to start 675 training camps for the training of 70 thousand grassroots workers in the state ahead of the assembly election in 2022, party sources said.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee is at the last stage of organization formation. Committees of all 823 blocks of Uttar Pradesh have been constituted. Recently, UP Congress has completed the training of block presidents in its 8 zones. These training camps were organized in Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Bareilly, Mathura and Ghaziabad, said Congress party.

If party sources are to be believed, this training camp on the ground is infusing new energy in the organization, in view of which a group of 100 leaders and workers of Uttar Pradesh are taking training on various issues in Chhattisgarh. After training, these master trainers will train 70 thousand workers in block and assembly wise training camps, sources said. In these training camps, the Congress workers will be trained for booth management. The workers will also learn the techniques of better use of social media. Emphasis will be given to activate Nyaya Panchayat wise WhatsApp group, said UP congress committee.

Apart from this, there will be extensive training in the upcoming training camp in the context of the historical deeds of RSS and BJP. Congress workers will also talk about the plight of the last 32 years of rule of different governments in UP, for "Kisne Bigada Uttarpradesh". A special training camp will be held for discussion on this issue from August 9, added the sources (ANI)

