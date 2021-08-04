Dalit minor rape: Rahul meets victim's family in Delhi, says 'with them on path to justice'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the family of the nine-year-old Dalit girl who died here following an alleged sexual assault and asserted that he is with them on the path to justice and ''will not back down even an inch''.

After meeting the victim's family, the former Congress chief said the family is demanding nothing but justice and is saying that they are not getting it and need all the assistance in this.

''I told them that Rahul Gandhi is standing with them till they get justice and will not back down even an inch,'' he told reporters after meeting the parents of the victim in the Delhi Cantonment area.

Asked with whom does the responsibility lie in the case, Gandhi said, ''I only know that it is my job to help them.'' Later, Gandhi posted a picture of his meeting with the girl's parents on Twitter and said in a tweet in Hindi, ''Parents' tears are saying only one thing -- their daughter, the daughter of this country, deserves justice. And I am with them on this path to justice.'' Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, who along with several party workers accompanied Gandhi to meet the victim's family, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, saying far from ensuring justice to the victim, the PM had not even offered condolences to the family. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has launched an inquiry into the incident that took place in the Old Nangal area in southwest Delhi and summoned the city police after the girl's parents alleged that she was raped and her body was forcibly cremated by a crematorium priest who had falsely claimed that she was electrocuted.

Hundreds of locals, including the victim's parents, have been staging a protest near the site of the incident in Old Nangal area, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

Police had on Monday said that based on the statement of the victim's mother, rape charges have been added in the FIR. Four people, including the priest, have been arrested.

On Tuesday, opposition parties targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident, questioning the law and order situation in the national capital, even as the Delhi Police said strict legal action has been taken against the accused.

Gandhi had also tweeted on Tuesday about the incident, saying a Dalit's daughter is also the daughter of the country.

