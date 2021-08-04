US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. CDC announces new 60-day COVID-19 eviction moratorium; Walgreens sees surge in U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations in recent weeks and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. CDC announces new 60-day COVID-19 eviction moratorium

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday issued a new 60-day moratorium on residential evictions in areas with high levels of COVID-19 infections citing the raging Delta variant after having rejected an earlier push by the White House. The order applies to about 80% of U.S. counties that have substantial or high COVID-19 community transmission rates and covers about 90% of the U.S. population. The CDC said it will expand the protections to additional counties if they see a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Walgreens sees surge in U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations in recent weeks

Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Wednesday it had administered more than 29 million COVID-19 vaccines at its stores so far, led by a surge in parts of the United States that had lagged in vaccinations. Vaccine administration rose more than 30% in states such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Texas in the past few weeks, the company said.

Slow slog in U.S. Senate for $1 trillion infrastructure bill

The U.S. Senate made gradual progress on Tuesday on a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill to upgrade roads, bridges, mass transit and broadband services as the Democratic and Republican leaders squabbled over debate on amendments. The legislation https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-bipartisan-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-08-02, which is backed by President Joe Biden, marked a rare bipartisan effort in a Senate that is split 50-50 between the two parties.

New York becomes first U.S. city to order COVID vaccines for restaurants, gyms

New York City will become the first major U.S. city to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at restaurants, gyms and other businesses, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday, as the nation grapples with the rapidly spreading Delta variant. With vaccines widely available, political leaders were combating the latest surge in infections with shots and masks rather than ordering businesses to close and Americans to stay home as they did last year. (Graphic of U.S. cases) https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR

Trump pick wins U.S. House special Republican primary election in Ohio

Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won a crowded primary contest on Tuesday for the Republican nomination to a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from Ohio's 15th district. With 96.5% of precincts reporting, Carey was ahead of his closest contender, state representative Jeff LaRe, by 37% to 13.3%, results from the Ohio secretary of state's office showed.

U.S. to outfit border agents with body cameras in major oversight move

The United States will require thousands of border agents to wear body cameras, according to two officials and government documents, a major operational change that could increase oversight of agents and also help capture criminal activity. The cameras are expected to be rolled out in parts of Texas and New Mexico during the summer and expanded to Arizona, California, Vermont and Texas' busy Rio Grande Valley in the fall and winter, according to a recent government assessment of how the devices could impact privacy.

U.S. crime app Citizen rolls out first paid tool, connecting users to safety agents

U.S. crime alert app Citizen is launching its first paid feature, offering subscribers access to a live safety agent when they are in "stressful or uncertain situations." Citizen uses crowd-sourced content and police scanner traffic to notify users in the United States of local incidents. It has been criticized for promoting vigilantism, particularly after it posted a $30,000 reward to find a man wrongly suspected of arson in May.

New York Governor Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, report finds; he vows not to resign

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to 11 women in violation of the law, the state's attorney general said on Tuesday, prompting local prosecutors to launch a criminal investigation and reigniting calls for him to resign or be impeached. The findings of a five-month investigation into allegations of sexual harassment found the governor created a "toxic" workplace and that his office illegally retaliated against the first accuser to go public.

Biden calls on NY Governor Cuomo to resign following investigation

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign in light of a report by the state attorney general that found the Democratic governor had sexually harassed 11 women. "I think he should resign," Biden told reporters at the White House.

Denials and photos: Cuomo's video defense

Facing a devastating report that found he sexually harassed multiple women, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a video on Tuesday denying any wrongdoing, claiming his accusers were wrong and displaying one photo after another of himself exchanging kisses and hugs with constituents, politicians and celebrities. One of his accusers responded that Cuomo was "victim-blaming."

