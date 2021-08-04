Issues can be taken up only with broad agreement for discussion in Rajya Saba, says Venkaiah Naidu

Amid the continued stalemate in the Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday met leaders of various parties includingthose whose members have been disrupting the proceedings of the House and demanded smooth functioning of the House said sources. After the first adjournment on Tuesday, Naidu expressed concern over disruptions in the House for the 12th day and urged the leaders to bring normalcy in the House in the context of broad agreement among various sections of the House to discuss farmers' issues, price rise, unemployment in the context of the economic situation in the country, said sources.

"Naidu further said that as per the Rules and conventions of the House, such issues on which there is an agreement between the government and the Opposition are taken up for discussion and accordingly, he has more than once urged both the sides to work on the agenda of the House," added sources. As leaders of some parties who are not involved in disruptions have been voicing concern to the Chairman over losing opportunities of participation in the House due to disruptions since the start of this session, Naidu today also called them and gave an account of the efforts he has been making to resolve the present stalemate in the House, informed sources.

"He informed the leaders that a broad understanding has now emerged in the House to discuss farmers' issue, price rise and unemployment and this should be taken advantage of given the importance of these issues," said the sources. The sources said that when some leaders raised the issue of some members of the House having been named today, "Venkaiah Naidu responded that he had to do so out of deep concern and anguish over the course of events in the House since the start of the Session and amidst reports that some parties have publicly vowed to ensure the washout of this monsoon session."

"The Chairman today, under Rule 255 asked some members who entered the Well of the House and displayed placards to leave the House for the day," they added. On a request for a lenient view on this day-long suspension, Naidu said that he was bound to uphold the dignity of the House and he was constrained to act when the matters are taken to the extreme over a period of 12 days.

On a proposal that the 'named' members be given an opportunity to 'regret' their actions, sources said that the Chairman noted that members don't need the permission of the Chair to do so. Chairman Shri Naidu discussed the situation in Rajya Sabha with Thambi Durai, Prasanna Acharya, Ramgopal Yadav, Jairam Ramesh, Deepender Hooda, Ramnath Thakur besides Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal. (ANI)

