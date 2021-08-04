Your win testimony to talent, tenacity of India's women power: PM to Borgohain
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday and said her win is a testimony to the talent and tenacity of India's ''Nari Shakti'' (women power).
Modi congratulated Borgohain over the phone and said her success is a matter of immense pride for every Indian, especially for Assam and the northeast.
Sources said the prime minister, in a lighter vein, told Borgohain that she was born on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and while ''Gandhiji spoke about non-violence, she is famous for her punches''.
Borgohain (69kg) signed off with a bronze medal in the Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey.
Modi later tweeted: ''Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020.'' PTI KR ASK RC
