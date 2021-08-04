Left Menu

Aug 5 to be remembered as ‘day of disempowerment’ in J-K’s history: People’s Conference

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-08-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 19:03 IST
Aug 5 to be remembered as ‘day of disempowerment’ in J-K’s history: People’s Conference
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of the second anniversary of revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, the People’s Conference on Wednesday said August 5 will perpetually be remembered as a “dark day” and “a day of disempowerment” in the history of the erstwhile state.

“August 5th is seen as a day of disempowerment, a reminder of the humiliation that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were subjected to,'' party spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said in a statement here.

He said the decisions taken on August 5, 2019 are spiteful and contrary to the ideals and values of a democracy and the federal character of the Indian State.

“These decisions contravene the very ideas of justice and dignity that form the core of the political system and constitutional philosophy of the Republic of India,'' Mir said.

The party led by Sajjad Lone stated that the decisions of August 5, 2019 have dealt a severe blow to the collective sentiment of the people who championed the cause of Indian democracy, and those who upheld the electoral system through participation got the worst treatment despite their sacrifice for democracy in J-K.

“By revoking Article 370 of the constitution and downgrading J-K into a Union territory, the government of the day has inflicted irreversible humiliation to the advocates of mainstream in J-K and pushed them against the wall,'' Mir alleged.

The People’s Conference (PC), he said, is committed to continue its principled struggle for the rights and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and that it will pursue this agenda through democratic and legal means.

PTI SSB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021