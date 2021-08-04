Left Menu

Ensure commissioning of PSA plants by Aug 31, sufficient stock of medicines: Delhi L-G to officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 19:31 IST
In view of a possible third wave of COVID-19, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday asked Health Department officials to ensure commissioning of all PSA plants by August 31 and keep a buffer stock of medicines.

Reviewing the Covid situation and future preparedness in Delhi with top officials, Baijal also directed for targeted testing at all the markets in the city.

The review meeting was attended by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the additional chief secretary(home and health), divisional commissioner, secretary (health), MD-DMRC and other officials concerned.

''To effectively mitigate and manage any future surge in Covid cases, the Health Department was advised to ensure commissioning of all PSA (pressure swing adsorption) plants, liquid medical oxygen storage tanks and cryogenic bottling plants latest by August 31, and make provisions for adequate medicines related to COVID-19 and black fungus,'' said an official statement.

''Stressed on the need for coordinated action by all stakeholders for effective management of COVID-19,'' Baijal said in a tweet.

He advised the Health Department to widely disseminate the Graded Action Plan for various steps to be taken as fresh cases of the virus start rising. He also expressed concern over reported violation of Covid-appropriate behaviour in Delhi Metro and other means of public transport.

The divisional commissioner, Delhi Police and MD, DMRC were advised to ensure that Covid protocols are strictly enforced, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

