Left Menu

U.S. voices concern at Tanzania's arrest of opposition politician

A senior U.S. government official expressed concern on Wednesday over the arrest and imprisonment of Tanzania’s opposition leader Freeman Mbowe who was charged with terrorism-related crimes in late July https://reut.rs/3luNpX9.

Reuters | Dar Es Salaam | Updated: 04-08-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 19:37 IST
U.S. voices concern at Tanzania's arrest of opposition politician
  • Country:
  • Tanzania

A senior U.S. government official expressed concern on Wednesday over the arrest and imprisonment of Tanzania’s opposition leader Freeman Mbowe who was charged with terrorism-related crimes in late July https://reut.rs/3luNpX9. Mbowe, chairman of the leading opposition party CHADEMA, was detained in the city of Mwanza on July 21 as he was preparing for a meeting to discuss proposals for a new constitution.

“We have expressed our concern about the treatment and imprisonment of the opposition leader Mbowe," Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary for Political Affairs, told reporters. Nuland, on a tour of several African countries, was speaking at the end of a visit to Tanzania during which she met President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her foreign minister as well as opposition leaders.

CHADEMA said the imprisonment of its leader was proof that Hassan was persisting with the authoritarianism of her late predecessor John Magufuli. The government denies that accusation. Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro told reporters on Monday to allow the courts to judge Mbowe. "Let them wait for the court to decide," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021