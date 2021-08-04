Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 20:11 IST
LS approves appointment of 3 new members to Joint Committee on Personal Data Protection Bill
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday approved the appointment of three new members to the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.

The committee is examining the bill that seeks to regulate the use of an individual's data by the government and private companies.

Moving a motion, BJP member P P Chaudhary said he proposes the appointment of Dayanidhi Maran (DMK), Satya Pal Singh and Aparajita Sarangi (both from the BJP) to the committee in the vacancies caused by the resignation of Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK) from the panel and the induction of Meenakshi Lekhi and Ajay Bhatt (both from the BJP) to the Union Council of Ministers.

The motion was approved by a voice vote amid continuous protests and sloganeering by Opposition members demanding discussions on the Pegasus snooping controversy and other issues.

Chaudhary moved another motion suggesting a recommendation to the Rajya Sabha that four members of the Upper House be appointed in the committee in the vacancies caused by the retirement of Ram Gopal Yadav from the House and the resignation of Bhupender Yadav, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Ashwini Vaishnaw, who were inducted into the Union Council of Ministers.

This motion was also approved by the Lok Sabha by a voice vote.

The joint committee has already been granted an extension for the fifth time -- till the Winter Session of Parliament -- to submit its report.

The committee was constituted in the Lok Sabha in December 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

