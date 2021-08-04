Left Menu

Russian court rejects appeal against 'extremist' label for Navalny groups - lawyers

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-08-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 20:40 IST
Russian court rejects appeal against 'extremist' label for Navalny groups - lawyers
  • Country:
  • Russia

A Russian court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's lawyers against a decision to label his Anti-Corruption Foundation an "extremist" group, his lawyers said, a move that outlaws it and other organisations.

"The decision has been left in place without any changes," a representative of lawyer Ivan Pavlov wrote on Telegram.

Navalny, who is serving a 2-1/2-year jail sentence on charges he says are trumped up, has denied extremism allegations. He has casting them as an attempt to stamp out opposition to the ruling United Russia party ahead of the parliamentary vote in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021