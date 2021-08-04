Left Menu

Twitter has not shared specific details of how 'manipulated media' label was applied: Govt

The government had asked Twitter to remove the manipulated media tag as the matter was before a law enforcement agency.Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in a written reply to Lok Sabha on Wednesday, said as per Twitter, the labelling of certain messages as manipulated media has been done as per its Synthetic and Manipulated Media Policy.However, no specific details of how this policy became applicable have been shared.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 20:50 IST
Twitter has not shared specific details of how 'manipulated media' label was applied: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twitter has not shared specific details of how its 'Synthetic and Manipulated Media Policy' was applied to label certain messages on the microblogging platform as 'manipulated Media', Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Twitter had put ''manipulated media'' tag on certain tweets on an alleged Congress toolkit used to target the Centre over its COVID-19 handling. The government had asked Twitter to remove the ''manipulated media'' tag as the matter was before a law enforcement agency.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in a written reply to Lok Sabha on Wednesday, said as per Twitter, the labelling of certain messages as ''manipulated media'' has been done as per its 'Synthetic and Manipulated Media Policy'.

''However, no specific details of how this policy became applicable have been shared. The government has been engaged with Twitter on this issue,'' he added.

The minister further stated that ''...on the issue of manipulated media, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has pointed out to Twitter that they are violating the principle of natural justice and urged Twitter to be transparent and equitable in applying the criteria''.

He added that the issue of labelling of user tweets as manipulated media does not come under the purview of the new IT rules that came into effect in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021