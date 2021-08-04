Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: DEL87 PM-OLY-2NDLD BOX Your win testimony to talent, tenacity of India's women power: PM to Borgohain New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday and said her win is a testimony to the talent and tenacity of India's ''Nari Shakti'' (women power).

DEL106 RAM TEMPLE Ram temple to open for 'darshan' to devotees by 2023 end: Sources New Delhi: The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is progressing according to the plan, and devotees are expected to be allowed to pay obeisance to the deity by 2023 end, sources in the Ram Temple Trust said on Wednesday.

DEL97 CBI-LD JUDGE CBI takes over probe into Dhanbad judge's death in hit-and-run incident New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday took over the investigation into the death of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand who was mowed down by a vehicle while on a morning jog on July 28, officials said.

DEL57 RSQ-CAA-LD CITIZENSHIP No more amendments to Citizenship Act to include more minorities; Indian nationality under CAA only after rules notified New Delhi: The Centre said on Wednesday that it has no proposal under consideration to further amend the Citizenship Act for granting Indian nationality to members of other minority communities.

CAL8 WB-FLOOD-PM-2NDLD-MAMATA Bengal floods: PM dials Mamata, assures her of all help; CM accuses DVC of causing 'man-made' deluge Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) allegedly released water from its dams in an unplanned manner, thus causing a ''man-made'' flood situation in the state, a senior state government official said.

DEL49 JK-OMAR I was deeply jaded & disappointed, but politicians can't mourn for long: Omar on Art 370 abrogation Srinagar: Two years after the special status of Jammu And Kashmir was abrogated and he was detained for 234 days, NC leader Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that after initially being ''deeply jaded'' he had realised that as a politician he didn't have the right to ''mourn'' for long and could not let down the people struggling for their basic constitutional rights. By Sumir Kaul PAR26 LS-4THLD ADJOURN Lok Sabha adjourned till Thursday amid opposition protests; 2 bills passed New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Wednesday after the passage of two bills, amid vociferous protests by the opposition over Pegasus snooping allegations and other issues.

DEL68 GIRL-RAPE-2NDLD RAHUL Dalit minor rape: Rahul meets victim's family in Delhi, says 'with them on path to justice' New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the family of the nine-year-old Dalit girl who died here following an alleged sexual assault and asserted that he is with them on the path to justice and ''will not back down even an inch''.

PAR11 RS-SUSPEND Naidu suspends 6 TMC MPs for the day New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday suspended six TMC MPs for the day for carrying placards while protesting along with other opposition MPs over the Pegasus spying issue.

CAL14 AS-ASSEMBLY-LAND Assam reclaims 200 hectares of land from Mizoram encroachers Guwahati: The Assam government on Wednesday informed the state assembly that it has reclaimed 200 hectares of land in Inner Line Reserve Forest from encroachers of Mizoram a few days ago.

DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 42,625 cases and 562 deaths in a day New Delhi: With 42,625 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,17,69,132 and the active caseload increased to 4,10,353, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

DEL43 VIRUS-CAUTION-EXPERTS Rise in Covid cases, R number in some states worrying, but premature to declare third wave: scientists New Delhi: The rise in fresh Covid cases and the effective reproduction number - indication of how fast an infection spreads -- in many states is worrying but don’t panic. Instead, mask up and get vaccinated, say experts, stressing that it is too early to declare the beginning of a new wave. By Shakoor Rather LEGAL LGD4 SC-KRISHNA-LD ANDHRA PRADESH CJI recuses himself after AP says no to mediation for settling Krishna river water dispute with Telangana New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Wednesday recused himself from hearing Andhra Pradesh's plea after it said ''no'' to the Supreme Court's suggestion to go for mediation over dispute with Telangana which has allegedly deprived the state of its legitimate share of drinking and irrigation water from the Krishna river.

BUSINESS DEL58 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets maintain record run on earnings boost; Sensex scales 54k for 1st time Mumbai: Equity benchmarks clambered up to fresh lifetime highs on Wednesday, with the Sensex surging past the 54,000-mark for the first time, as stellar earnings whetted risk appetite amid supportive global cues. FOREIGN FGN20 VIRUS-US-BIDEN-LD INDIA US trying to help India, others to produce COVID-19 vaccine: Biden Washington: The US is trying to provide for countries like India the capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines themselves, President Joe Biden has said, as he highlighted the efforts of democratic nations to help the world stem the surge of the pandemic. By Lalit K Jha SPORTS OLY62 SPO-OLY-LDALL IND Dark horse Dahiya storms into final as India assured of 4th Olympic medal: Neeraj impresses in qualification Tokyo: Ravi Dahiya's charge into the final assured India of a fourth Olympic medal as wrestlers sent the country's hopes soaring, while javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra turned on the style to script history in qualification itself on a day when most things went spectacularly well for the contingent save for the heartbreak in hockey and boxing.

