Dalit girl's death: All-woman TMC delegation meets victim's family

An all-woman delegation of the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday met the family members of the nine-year-old Dalit girl who died here following an alleged sexual assault and assured them of the party's support in their fight for justice.

The party's MPs raised the issue in both the Houses of Parliament and displayed posters. Abhishek Banerjee, an MP and also the TMC's national general secretary, asked if the newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana was ''already failing his duties.'' Sources within the TMC indicated that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the party supremo had in fact suggested that an all-woman delegation go and meet the family.

The TMC delegation comprised Lok SAbha member Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Rajya Sabha MPs Shanta Chhetri and Mausam Noor. A senior leader of the party said that it was the TMC that led the protests on the issue with other opposition leaders like the Congress' Rahul Gandhi tweeting on the issue. Gandhi too visited the victim's family on Wednesday.

The girl died under mysterious circumstances when she went to get water from a cooler at a crematorium in the Old Nangal area in southwest Delhi. The girl's parents alleged that she was raped and her body was forcibly cremated by a crematorium priest who had falsely claimed that she was electrocuted.

Hundreds of locals, including the victim's parents, have been staging a protest near the site of the incident, demanding capital punishment for the convicts.

Police had on Monday said that based on the statement of the victim's mother, rape charges have been added in the FIR.

Four people, including the priest, have been arrested.

On Tuesday, opposition parties targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident, questioning the law-and-order situation in the national capital, even as the Delhi Police said that strict legal action has been taken against the accused.

