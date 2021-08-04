Scheduled Castes drawing maximum benefits from PM Modi's policies: Nadda

The Scheduled Castes are drawing maximum benefits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies as he has worked to help those who were falling behind in development, BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday.

No caste or family has dominance in the BJP, he said while addressing a programme of the party's SC morcha to felicitate the Union ministers from the community.

Advertisement

It is the party workers who are supreme in the BJP, he added, noting that there are 12 ministers from the community in the government.

The Modi government has worked on special schemes for the development and promoting education in the SC community to bring them into the mainstream, Nadda said.

It started celebrating ''Samrasya Diwas'' (harmony day) in 2015 and the Constitution Day, while also undertaking development of five sites associated with Dalit icon B R Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution.

Many political parties have made tall claims, but Narendra Modi has done the maximum work for farmers, Dalits and poor, Nadda claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)