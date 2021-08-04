Rajbhar insists his Morcha is intact as miffed AIMIM hits out over his meeting with BJP leaders

A day after indicating a possible alliance with the BJP, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday rubbished reports of differences with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and said the AIMIM remains with his Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a front of small parties formed with an eye on Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. AIMIM, however, issued a thinly veiled warning to the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader, saying it will not be part of any front that ''reeks of the BJP''.

Rajbhar's meeting with BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday fuelled speculations that he may again join hands with the saffron party ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. The SBSP leader, who leads the Morcha, had on Tuesday said his outfit could again ally with the BJP if it picks a backward caste leader as its chief minister candidate for the assembly polls.

Reacting to the developments, AIMIM spokesman Syed Asim Waqar said that those shaking hands with the BJP are his party's political enemies.

“We will not be a part of any front that reeks of the BJP. We will work to defeat every party which goes with the BJP. If Rajbhar also goes with the BJP, we will defeat him and oppose him too,” Waqar said He also posted a tweet on the issue which was retweeted by Owaisi.

The AIMIM had recently announced that it would contest 100 seats in the polls by tying up with Rajbhar-led SBSP and its Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.

“Those shaking hands with the BJP are our political enemies. I am assuring our Muslim brothers that those fighting elections with the BJP are our political opponents and those fighting to defeat the BJP, even if they are not with us, are our political friends,” Waqar said.

Rajbhar, however, told PTI that he spoke to Owaisi over the phone on Tuesday after meeting the BJP state president and gave him the details.

Rubbishing reports of differences with Owaisi, Rajbhar claimed that he remains with the Morcha.

''We are strengthening the Morcha. On August 7, we will hold a conference of women and backward and most backward castes in Varanasi. Another conference will be held in Allahabad on August 8,'' he said.

Rajbhar appeared miffed with Waqar's statement and claimed it was made out of ''ignorance''.

“No one can be kept together forcibly. This statement is based on misunderstanding and is an unwise decision,” Rajbhar said.

“He is giving a statement out of ignorance. If they don't like our front and they feel that we are agents of BJP, then they are free,” Rajbhar said, adding that he can defeat the BJP alone. The SBSP had contested the 2017 Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP but parted ways before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

After meeting BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh and vice-president Dayashankar Singh on Tuesday, he has been giving mixed signals on the possibility of an alliance with the BJP.

Dayashankar Singh had said the talks were ''positive'' and claimed that both parties will contest elections together in 2022.

The Rajbhar-led party won four seats in the previous assembly polls. Rajbhar, who was a cabinet minister, resigned before the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

The Rajbhar community constitutes 20 percent of the Poorvanchal population and is regarded as the second-most politically dominant community after the Yadavs in eastern UP.

After launching the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, the SBSP chief had said that it would contest the 2022 assembly polls and that the doors of the front were open for the SP, BSP and the Congress.

