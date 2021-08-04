Jaishankar speaks to British foreign secretary Dominic Raab

Left Menu

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to his British counterpart Dominic Raab and took stock of bilateral relations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to his British counterpart Dominic Raab and took stock of bilateral relations. ''A comprehensive stock taking of our relations with UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. Reviewed the various pillars of Roadmap 2030. Noted the progress and committed to taking it further forward,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

The Roadmap 2030 was adopted at a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson in May.

The roadmap is aimed at elevating bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and guide cooperation over the next decade in the key areas of trade and economy, defence and security and climate change among others.

