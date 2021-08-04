Jaishankar speaks to British foreign secretary Dominic Raab
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to his British counterpart Dominic Raab and took stock of bilateral relations. A comprehensive stock taking of our relations with UK Foreign Secretary DominicRaab. Reviewed the various pillars of Roadmap 2030.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to his British counterpart Dominic Raab and took stock of bilateral relations. ''A comprehensive stock taking of our relations with UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. Reviewed the various pillars of Roadmap 2030. Noted the progress and committed to taking it further forward,'' Jaishankar tweeted.
The Roadmap 2030 was adopted at a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson in May.
The roadmap is aimed at elevating bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and guide cooperation over the next decade in the key areas of trade and economy, defence and security and climate change among others.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet EAM S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval on July 28 during India visit: MEA.
Covid issue was naturally a particular priority: EAM S Jaishankar after talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Meeting with Blinken takes place at important juncture when key global, regional challenges need to be effectively addressed: S Jaishankar.
India has and will continue to make vital contribution to Afghanistan's stability and development: Antony Blinken after talks with EAM S Jaishankar.
Our bilateral ties enhanced to a level that enables us to deal collaboratively with larger issues: S Jaishankar after talks with A Blinken.