White House says U.S. can provide COVID-19 boosters if needed

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 22:57 IST
Representative Image
The White House said on Wednesday it is prepared to provide COVID-19 booster shots, if needed, suggesting it would not heed a call by the World Health Organization to delay providing additional vaccinations.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that high-income countries like the United States should hold off on giving more doses until more poor countries are able to inoculate their own populations.

But White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that was a "false choice" and Washington can both provide booster shots, if they are approved for use in the country, and donate excess supplies to other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

