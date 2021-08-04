CM Dhami has no vision: U'khand Congress president

Opposition Congress in Uttarakhand on Wednesday described the one month of Pushkar Singh Dhami's chief ministership as ''disappointing'' saying he has no vision for the development of the state.

''By replacing its second chief minister in less than four months, the BJP tried to give a message that something miraculous was going to happen. But unfortunately no miracle is happening,'' Ganesh Godiyal who took over recently as the PCC president said on Dhami completing one month as chief minister.

People of the state feel let down, Godiyal said in a video clip, adding that Dhami has not even a single achievement to speak of in a month.

Alleging that the state was being run by bureaucrats, Godiyal said Dhami had no vision for the development of the state.

''A news channel recently asked him about his vision for the state and he had nothing to say in reply. He looks towards the bureaucrats when it comes to making decisions for the state,'' the Pradesh Congress Committee chief said.

