Left Menu

Nangal rape and murder case: Delhi Cong, IYC members hold candle march at Jantar Mantar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 00:38 IST
Nangal rape and murder case: Delhi Cong, IYC members hold candle march at Jantar Mantar
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Delhi Congress and the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday held a candle march at Jantar Mantar against the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in the city.

The protesters holding candles demanded justice for the minor and slammed the BJP-led central government over increasing crime rate in the national capital.

The girl died under suspicious circumstances, even as her parents alleged that she was raped and forcibly cremated by a crematorium's priest.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday transferred the case to the Crime Branch, officials said.

Srinivas BV, IYC national president, said the family of the victim should be provided all the needed help.

The Delhi Congress, under the leadership of its president Anil Kumar, held a candle march in all the 70 Assembly constituencies of the city, according to a party statement.

Kumar said the Congress will not sit quiet till the perpetrators of the crime are awarded death penalty.

The Congress has demanded trial by a fast-track court for the speedy disposal of the case and death penalty to the guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
2
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global
3
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021