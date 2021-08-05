Tunisian Ennahda leader says crisis 'opportunity for reform'

Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, head of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, said on Wednesday that the president's seizure of governing powers should be turned into an opportunity for reform and a stage of the democratic transition.

Ghannouchi had previously called President Kais Saied's moves, which included freezing Parliament and have prompted a major political crisis, a coup.

