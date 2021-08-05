Left Menu

Cong to run 'BJP gaddi chodo' campaign in UP on Aug 9-10

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-08-2021 01:27 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 01:27 IST
Cong to run 'BJP gaddi chodo' campaign in UP on Aug 9-10
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress will run the ''BJP gaddi chodo'' (quit power) campaign with marches and protests in all Assembly segments of Uttar Pradesh on August 9 and 10 on the issues of unemployment, women's security, corruption, farmers' grievances, expensive electricity and dues of sugarcane farmers.

On the direction of party general secretary and state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, marches and demonstrations will be held in all the Assembly constituencies of the state on August 9 and 10 against inflation, unemployment, farmers' problems, women's safety and corruption, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said on Wednesday.

All sections of the society are sad, disappointed and desperate due to the misgovernance of the BJP, he said, adding that a ''jungle raj'' is prevalent everywhere.

There will be protests in entire Uttar Pradesh on August 9-10 against the government's repressive attitude, Lallu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
2
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global
3
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021