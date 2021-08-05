Bolsonaro's new chief of staff says will fight hunger and poverty in Brazil
Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 01:33 IST
Brazil's incoming presidential chief of staff Ciro Nogueira said on Wednesday that the government will launch an ambitious social program to fight hunger and poverty ahead of next year's elections.
Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has said he will increase the popular Bolsa Familia welfare plan that benefits millions of poor Brazilians. Bolsonaro swore in Nogueira as his closest aide, bringing the center-right politician into his cabinet to shore up dwindling support in Congress.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bolsonaro
- Brazilians
- Congress
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Brazil
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brazil's Bolsonaro plans ministerial reshuffle to please allies
YouTube says it pulled Bolsonaro videos for COVID-19 misinformation
Brazilians take to streets again to demand Bolsonaro's impeachment
Bolsonaro backers push for change to Brazil's voting system
Brazil's Bolsonaro escalates rhetoric over electoral fraud